Roads, pollution and waterlogging top priorities, says new GMDA additional CEO
Mohd Imran Raza said the authority would also improve the maintenance of green belts and central verges to help control dust pollution
Improving roads, tackling dust pollution and addressing recurring waterlogging will be among the priorities of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in the coming months, newly appointed additional chief executive officer Mohd Imran Raza said on Monday.
Raza, who took charge on November 12, said the authority would focus on better coordination, monitoring of ongoing projects and improving its capacity to meet the demands of the rapidly expanding city.
“Gurugram must shine like a Millennium City and should be the best destination in NCR for residents and visitors. To achieve this, we plan to expand the capacity of the authority so that demands of an expanding city can be met. We will work on improving roads, green belts, and curbing dust immediately,” Raza told Hindustan Times.
A 2015-batch IAS officer, Raza has previously served as commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar and additional deputy commissioner of Gurugram.
Referring to concerns raised by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) over road dust and vehicular pollution, Raza said GMDA would step up dust-control measures, including water sprinkling and greater use of treated wastewater from its sewage treatment plants.
He said the authority would also improve the maintenance of green belts and central verges to help control dust pollution.
On traffic congestion, Raza said GMDA would focus on the timely execution of projects already in the pipeline, including the proposed underpass at Millennium City Centre, flyovers at Ambedkar Chowk and Dadi Sati Chowk, and the elevated Southern Peripheral Road.
“Steps would be taken to ensure that projects such as underpass at Millennium City centre, flyovers at Ambedkar Chowk and Dadi Sati Chowk, and elevated SPR road are executed within timelines. The traffic bottlenecks would be removed once the planned projects work out,” he said.
Addressing waterlogging would also remain a priority, Raza said. GMDA has engaged a Japanese consultancy to study the city’s drainage problems and recommend measures to prevent flooding during heavy rainfall.
“The recommendations made by consultant and by experts inside the authority would be studied, and the best possible solution implemented on the ground,” he said.
Raza said greater emphasis would be placed on monitoring work carried out by agencies on behalf of GMDA and ensuring timely delivery of civic services.
“A city residents should not have to worry about potholes, road side dust, and traffic jams before leaving their homes. We will strive to deliver on that front,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.