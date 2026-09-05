Sanitation workers plan to protest outside minister’s house

On the 30th day of sanitation workers’ strike in the city, the workers on Friday announced they will protest outside the residence of Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday.

The protesters’ demands include regularisation of contractual employees.

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The protesters’ demands include regularisation of contractual employees, an end to the contract system for sanitation and sewage work, creation of permanent posts and withdrawal of suspension, termination and other action against protesting employees. Around 2,650 sanitation workers are reportedly participating in the strike, according to local union leaders.

The Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department, in an order issued earlier this week, warned that the workers on strike need to return to duty by September 5, failing which legal and departmental action will be initiated against them.

The government also directed municipal commissioners to ensure that employees participating in the strike are informed of the deadline. In the order, also seen by HT, the government has termed sanitation an essential service and cited provisions of the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973 and the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974. Further, the order mentioned that some workers prevented others from going on duties and that municipal equipment was also damaged during the protest, with FIRs registered in some cases.

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{{^usCountry}} The workers’ union, in an official statement, said they will not call off the protest outside the minister’s Civil Lines residence on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The workers’ union, in an official statement, said they will not call off the protest outside the minister’s Civil Lines residence on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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The municipal employees’ union said the government had failed to issue written orders implementing the assurances given during the May 13 agreement. Union leaders also denied the government’s claim that 12 or more demands had been accepted, saying no formal notification had been issued.

In Gurugram, the prolonged agitation has affected garbage collection and sweeping across the city, which generates nearly 1,500 tonnes of waste every day.

The workers’ union has alleged that women, elderly workers and other protesters had been detained or subjected to police action. They have also demanded an inquiry into expenditure, bills, and payments for emergency garbage lifting and sanitation work during the strike, alleging that some contractors and officials may have submitted fake bills.

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The union warned that they would intensify the agitation if the government failed to resolve the demands by September 6.