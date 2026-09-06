Sanitation workers protest in Gurugram, Faridabad as strike enters day 31

Sanitation workers staged protests in Gurugram and Faridabad on Saturday as their statewide strike entered its 31st day, demanding implementation of assurances given by the Haryana government and an end to the contract system.

Regularisation remains pending due to legal considerations, while talks on August 14, 22 and 31 failed to end the strike, unions said. (HT Archive)

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In Gurugram, 26 sanitation, sewer and fire employees from the municipal corporations of Gurugram and Manesar and municipal councils of Sohna, Pataudi, Heli Mandi and Farrukhnagar shaved their heads at the old municipal corporation office, protesting what they described as the government’s “anti-employee policies” and failure to implement the May 13 agreement.

The 17-point agreement reportedly included ending the contract system in sanitation and sewer work, regularisation of contractual municipal and fire employees, recruitment against regular posts and various service benefits, union members said.

The workers later marched to the Civil Lines residence of cabinet minister and Badshapur MLA Rao Narbir Singh, where they raised slogans against the government. Union leaders also demanded withdrawal of suspension and termination orders and action against what they described as the “wrongful” arrests of protesting sanitation workers.

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{{^usCountry}} Basanta Kumar, state vice-president of the municipal employees union and Gurugram unit president, alleged that the government had not issued written orders on the demands despite assurances during negotiations. “We demand an end to the contract system in sanitation and sewer work, recruitment against regular posts and resolution of the regularisation issue involving municipal and fire employees,” Kumar told HT on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Basanta Kumar, state vice-president of the municipal employees union and Gurugram unit president, alleged that the government had not issued written orders on the demands despite assurances during negotiations. “We demand an end to the contract system in sanitation and sewer work, recruitment against regular posts and resolution of the regularisation issue involving municipal and fire employees,” Kumar told HT on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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In Faridabad, hundreds of striking sanitation workers gathered outside the Sector 16 office of local body minister Vipul Goyal. In response, Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said, “Ample police deployment was present at the site to ensure the security of all.”

“It was a peaceful protest with around 100 participants. Security forces were already deployed at the site, and the protesters were removed peacefully after some time. No complaint or FIR has been registered against anyone,” said Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan.

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There has been no direct response from the Haryana government to the workers’ allegations or demands after the protest had resumed in August, union representatives said. The government has instead warned protesting sanitation workers of action if they fail to resume work by September 5, they added. In a reported directive issued by the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department on Wednesday, all municipal commissioners across the state were asked to inform the workers about the directive. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the report. A senior MCG official, asking for anonymity, said, “The protesting workers were informed about the ULB directive, but they have not withdrawn their protest. Necessary action will be taken according to the directive.”

The protests come as the government maintains sanitation services through alternative arrangements. The statewide strike resumed on August 6 after workers alleged that the Haryana government had failed to implement the assurances given under the May 13 agreement reached after negotiations. The workers had earlier withdrawn the strike following the agreement, but resumed it alleging that written orders had not been issued. Several rounds of talks were held on August 14, 22 and 31, but the strike continued. On September 2, the Haryana government said 12 of 13 demands had been accepted in principle, while regularisation remained pending due to legal considerations. On August 31, the unions announced further protests and warned of demonstrations outside ministers’ residences. The strike was later extended till September 6. The union said it would continue the strike if its demands, including implementation of the May 13 agreement, were not resolved by then.