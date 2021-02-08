Sare Home residents take over collection of electricity bills

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday approved a nine-member committee of Sare Home residents for collecting electricity bills from residents and depositing the same with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

Around 900 families living in the society in Sector 92 had been pleading with the department and district administration that collection of electricity charges and deposit of bills should be handed over to the residents’ welfare association (RWA)as the facility management appointed by developer was not regularly paying the bills on behalf of the residents.

The DTCP on Monday issued a letter, giving approval to the interim committee comprising nine members, including the president of the RWA of different phases and a representative from the facility management company.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that residents of the society have been complaining that despite payment of advance bills owing to prepaid metres, the money was not being paid regularly and consequently the consumers were facing problems due to frequent outages and disconnections. “The committee will help in collection of bills and payment to the utility,” he said.

Pravin Malik, president of one of the RWAs of Sare Home condominium, said that the problems being faced by residents due to non-payment of bills would be resolved now.

Drive against encroachments

Meanwhile, in a related development, the enforcement team on Monday visited the market of Malibu Town and removed the encroachments from the corridors. The enforcement team also asked the shop owners to clear encroachments and told them that they would visit again for inspection in a week’s time.

Bhath said that the team also visited the Nirvana Country Yard market and removed encroachments. A senior citizen had lodged complaint in this matter at CM Window, he said.