Seized overloaded truck forcibly taken away from RTA staff

Gurugram: An overloaded truck that was seized by the regional transport authority (RTA) of Gurugram was allegedly forcibly taken away by a group of unidentified men near Hero Honda Chowk on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The truck was being taken to RTA’s yard near Rajiv Chowk when the suspects, who are yet to be arrested, obstructed its way with their car.

“The truck was stopped during vehicle checking and was seized due to overloading. The RTA team staff Vijay Pal boarded the truck so he could direct the truck driver to the RTA’s yard,” a senior police officer said.

The suspects pulled out the RTA staff and abused the driver before forcibly taking away the truck, said police, adding that the incident took place between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Saturday.

Suspecting the truck owner’s involvement in the matter, officials said that while the truck was on its way to the RTA yard, the truck driver, from whom the truck was seized, alerted the owner and informed him about the truck’s location.

“The suspects immediately managed to track the seized truck and took it away from the RTA staff,” he said. The officer suspected that the truck is registered with Gurugram RTA and the owner or his associates must be locals which is why they could immediately reach the spot.

Inspector Devinder Kumar, station house officer of Sector 37 police station, said they were scanning CCTV camera footage around the spot to trace the car that was used by the suspects. “We will also gather details about the truck owner to know where he was at the time of incident,” SHO said.

Attempts were made to contact Gurugram RTA secretary Ravinder Yadav over the incident but calls remained unanswered.

On the RTA staff’s complaint, an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 34 (common intention) and 353 (assault of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 37 police station on Sunday, said police.

