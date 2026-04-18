...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Self-immolation case: Police get victim’s video alleging implication in ‘fake’ case

A 25-year-old man self-immolated outside a Gurugram police station, alleging his ex-girlfriend falsely implicated him in a theft case. He later died from injuries.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:28 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
Advertisement

The Gurugram Police has received a video of the 25-year-old man who immolated himself in front of the Sector 40 police station, where he alleged that his former girlfriend was implicating him in a false theft case, police said on Friday.

He suffered 75% burn injuries and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the victim was asked to appear at the Sector 40 police station after his former girlfriend had contacted the police, alleging that the victim, who used to live with her a year ago, had stolen cash, her laptop, clothes and some other items from her accommodation in Sector 31.

The victim, who was working at a transport business in Chandigarh, reached the city on Wednesday afternoon to take her along. He had kept her belongings including her laptop inside his car when she alerted the police control room about theft, said police.

The victim reached the police station by 8.15 pm but after parking his car near the entrance, he set himself on fire by pouring petrol which he brought on himself.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Self-immolation case: Police get victim’s video alleging implication in ‘fake’ case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.