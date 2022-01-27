Shopping malls, markets in Gurugram allowed to stay open till 7pm

The Haryana government on Wednesday extended the restrictions imposed under the Surakshit Haryana Mahamari Alert till February 10, but relaxed timings for shopping malls and markets.

According to the latest order issued by Sanjeev Kaushal, chief secretary, Haryana, shopping malls and markets are allowed to open till 7pm, while shops selling essential commodities are allowed to operate without restrictions. Earlier malls and markets were allowed to operate till 6pm.

According to the chief secretary’s directions, other restrictions of the Mahamari Alert--such as gyms and spa centres operating with 50% capacity and liquor shops operating till 10pm--will remain in force till February 10.

A spokesperson of the district administration said that timings for malls and markets have been relaxed but the visitors must follow all Covid protocols as well as social distancing norms. “The timing has been relaxed for convenience of people but they must strictly follow the Covid protocol to prevent the spread of infection,” he said.

The directions said that activities that could lead to the gathering of crowds shall not be allowed. Only a gathering of 50 people is allowed for cremations and 100 people are allowed to gather for marriages. The night curfew shall remain in force from 11pm to 5am.

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes shall remain closed. Sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools shall also remain closed. Only sportspersons participating in national and international events shall be allowed to enter sports facilities. All entertainment parks and business to business exhibitions shall remain closed. All bars and restaurants can operate at only 50% capacity.