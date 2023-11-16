Show cause issued to owners of 19 floors in Gurugram’s M2K

The owners of 19 floors in the M2K residential colony in Gurugram’s Sector 57 were issued show cause notices by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) following complaints that they violated the building plan after taking occupancy certificates, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

DTCP officials said the notices were issued after an inspection confirmed the allegations.

DTCP officials said the owners of the 19 floors have been directed to submit a reply within seven days, failing which action would be taken against them.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement said a complaint was received on the CM (chief minister’s) Window that property owners who owned the second floor had carried out illegal constructions on the terrace, and ground floor owners had made illegal constructions on the front and rear of the buildings.

“If the owners do not give us a satisfactory reply, we will issue restoration notices and ask them to remove the illegal constructions. If they don’t, we will take legal action,” he said.

The enforcement team also found that owners of the first floor had carried out violations in the balcony area.

DTCP officials said several building plan violations have also been made in the M2K colony’s club . “We have issued a notice to the residents’ welfare association (RWA) after discovering the violations in the club,” said Yadav.

However, Abhimanyu Mittal, president of the M2K Whitefield RWA, said that they had not received any notices from DTCP.

