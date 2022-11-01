Six booked for dowry death of pregnant woman in Sirhaul

A man, his parents and three sisters were booked allegedly for causing the death of his six-month pregnant wife over dowry, police said on Monday. However, the cause of death is still unknown.

Police said that the 24-year-old woman lived with her husband in Sirhaul. Police said she was taken for treatment at a private hospital Sector-44 but she died on Sunday.

Inspector Haresh Kumar, station house officer of Sector 18 police station, said that the autopsy was conducted on Monday and they are waiting for its report to know the exact reason of death, only after which any arrest would be made. He said that there were no visible injury marks on her body.

On complaint of the deceased’s father, an FIR against her husband and his five family members was registered under section 304B (dowry death) and 498A (whoever being husband or his relative, subjects woman to cruelty) of Indian Penal Code at Sector-18 police station on Sunday.