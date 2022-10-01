Skeletal remains of missing Uttarakhand man exhumed in Bhonsdi

Skeletal remains of a man were exhumed from an open field in Bhondsi on Thursday night, police said on Friday. The victim, Banne Singh, a native of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, was missing since April this year.

According to police, a kidnapping case was registered based on a complaint filed by Singh’s brother Rupchand Maurya when he allegedly became untraceable after reaching Ghaziabad on April 14, 2022, to attend a wedding. Singh was a resident of Kathgodam, Nainital where the kidnapping case was registered on April 21.

Police said Singh was allegedly murdered because he was in a relationship with a married woman from Bhondsi. Her husband allegedly found Singh and her in a compromising situation at his house in Bhondsi, following which the victim was strangled to death. Investigators said that the couple then buried the body in a nearby field.

Uttarakhand police were searching for the couple Harish Pal and Dhan Devi after getting clues implicating them. They raided the couple’s residence in Bhondsi but they managed to escape. The couple was finally arrested in Gujarat and confessed to the crime. Uttarakhand police got to know about the body’s location from information provided by them.

“A team of Uttarakhand police reached Bhondsi on Thursday evening with the suspects and Singh’s brother to exhume skeletal remains exhumed,” a senior police officer said. The remains were sent to a Gurugram mortuary where a medical board is scheduled to carry out an autopsy on Saturday, he added.

A separate FIR under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhondsi police station on Friday. Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said, “We have no role to play in the investigation. Uttarakhand police got to know about the spot after arresting the suspects who accompanied them to Bhondsi,” he said.