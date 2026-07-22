A 20-year-old man, who was critically injured along with three family members after a speeding Thar allegedly crashed into their car at Sohna Chowk on July 17, succumbed to his injuries during treatment early on Tuesday, police said.

The impact was so severe that despite airbags deploying, Divansh suffered extensive brain trauma, doctors said. (HT)

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The deceased has been identified as Divansh Chaddha, a resident of Nai Basti in Sector 8. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital on MG Road in Sector 14, where he passed away around 1.30am, officers said.

Divansh’s cousin, Yashika Pal Chaddha, 25, continues to remain critical. She suffered multiple fractures to her face, jaw, ribs and other parts of the body and remains on ventilator support, police said.

“She, too, is on ventilator support,” a senior police officer said, citing medical officials.

With Divansh’s death, Gurugram police said more stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be added to the FIR registered in connection with the case.

The family had left their home early on July 17 for a morning walk at a park in their Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The vehicle was hit by the Thar at Sohna Chowk at around 4.50am while they were returning home.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Divansh was at the wheel, with Yashika seated behind him on the rear left. His mother, Meenakshi Chaddha, was in the front passenger seat, while his sister Lakshita Chaddha, 23, was seated beside Yashika. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Divansh was at the wheel, with Yashika seated behind him on the rear left. His mother, Meenakshi Chaddha, was in the front passenger seat, while his sister Lakshita Chaddha, 23, was seated beside Yashika. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Thar struck the driver’s side, causing the car to flip multiple times, which led to critical injuries for both Divansh and Yashika,” an officer said.

Twenty-year-old Devansh Chaddha (right), injured in the Sohna Chowk Thar crash, died during treatment late Monday night. His 25-year-old cousin, Yashika Chaddha (left), remains in critical condition in Gurugram as of Tuesday. (HT)

According to a doctor involved in Divansh’s treatment, the impact of the collision was so severe that his brain had shifted in the direction opposite to the point of impact. “We performed emergency brain surgery to remove clots and reduce swelling. He remained on ventilator support, but his blood pressure kept dropping. His chances of survival had turned extremely slim,” the doctor said.

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Police alleged that the Thar driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. They further alleged that he misbehaved with Meenakshi Chaddha when she raised an alarm for help following the crash.

The 23-year-old accused, a resident of Sector 13, was apprehended at the spot by passersby and handed over to police.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi, the deceased’s mother, told HT that her family was devastated within seconds because of a reckless driver.“My son was an artist and had been earning since his school days through his designs, paintings and artwork for private firms. He would often bring gifts for all of us from his earnings. His father has fallen silent after his death,” she said.

She added her son was still in college and had a bright future ahead of him that was cut short by someone else’s negligence. “My niece is also critical. The government should introduce stricter punishments, like those in some Western countries, for drink driving and hit-and-run cases so that no other mother has to suffer like me,” she added.

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station on Meenakshi Chaddha’s complaint under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 281 (rash driving), 79 (act intended to insult modesty of a woman), and other relevant provisions of the BNS.

“With Divansh’s death, more stringent sections will be added to the case,” Turan added.

The accused was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. Police said he has several similar cases registered against him in the past.