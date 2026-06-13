Sohna civil hospital expansion delayed again as authorities revise design

The construction of a new building at Sohna Civil Hospital has been delayed again after the Public Works Department (PWD) decided to revise the project design to address waterlogging concerns and ensure the facility remains viable for future needs, said health officials on Friday.

According to officials, a consultant will inspect the site and suggest modifications before construction resumes.

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According to officials, a consultant will inspect the site and suggest modifications before construction resumes. The revised design is expected to include changes such as raising the level of the emergency ward and improving drainage infrastructure to prevent flooding.

The hospital expansion project, estimated to cost around ₹57 crore, was approved after the Haryana government upgraded Sohna Civil Hospital from a 50-bed to a 100-bed facility in 2021. However, the project has faced repeated delays over the past few years due to planning and design-related issues.

According to officials, the new building planned to accommodate 100 beds will have an outpatient department facility, an operation theatre and a blood bank, significantly enhancing healthcare services.

The delay comes at a time when the existing hospital is witnessing increased patient load, and residents have been demanding better healthcare infrastructure. During a recent visit, senior health department officials had assured that pending infrastructure requirements and the hospital expansion project would be expedited.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Ranvijay (single name), senior medical officer (SMO), at the hospital said, “The PWD is revising its drawings for the hospital. The work will start only after the revised designs are finalised,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Ranvijay (single name), senior medical officer (SMO), at the hospital said, “The PWD is revising its drawings for the hospital. The work will start only after the revised designs are finalised,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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No fresh completion timeline has been announced so far.

A senior PWD official said that the team is revising the plan for the building. “The project plan is being revised for a long term impact. The construction will be resumed according to the new plan.”