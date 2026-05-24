The 12 districts of southern Haryana catered by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) recorded their highest electricity consumption of the season on Friday, consuming 153.67 million units despite a prolonged blackout in Gurugram, officials said.

South Haryana power use jumps 33.5% amid heatwave: Discom

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Discom officials said Gurugram Circle-II emerged as the highest power-consuming circle among all circles under DHBVNL. According to officials, the record consumption and uninterrupted supply were driven by a surge in power demand amid the ongoing heatwave.

DHBVNL data showed that total electricity consumption in its jurisdiction reached 153.67 million units on Friday, marking a 33.54% increase compared to the corresponding day last year. Officials said rising temperatures and increased use of air conditioners, coolers and other electrical appliances across residential, commercial and industrial sectors contributed to the spike in demand.

Of the total consumption, 105.43 million units were consumed in areas under the Delhi zone, comprising Gurugram Circle-I and II, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal, Rewari and Mahendragarh. The Hisar zone, comprising Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jind and Charkhi Dadri, recorded consumption of 48.23 million units.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said Gurugram Circle-II recorded the highest consumption at 31.76 million units, followed by Faridabad Circle at 27.13 million units, while Gurugram Circle-I consumed 20.06 million units. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Gurugram Circle-II recorded the highest consumption at 31.76 million units, followed by Faridabad Circle at 27.13 million units, while Gurugram Circle-I consumed 20.06 million units. {{/usCountry}}

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In the Hisar zone, Hisar Circle consumed 11.91 million units, while Bhiwani Circle recorded 10.28 million units.

Officials said domestic consumers accounted for the highest consumption at 69.23 million units, followed by industrial consumers at 35.65 million units.

Vikram Singh, managing director, DHBVNL and UHVNL, said the utilities had made necessary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid rising demand.

“Electricity demand is increasing rapidly due to persistent high temperatures and extensive use of cooling appliances. The power utilities are fully prepared to manage the load and maintain uninterrupted supply,” Singh said. He is also the special energy secretary to the Haryana government.