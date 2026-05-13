Striking Faridabad sanitation workers dump garbage outside MCF office

Sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), protesting under the banner of Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh since May 1, dumped garbage outside the civic body office and the commissioner’s office late Monday night, escalating their agitation over pending demands.

Union leaders said around 4,000 sanitation workers, watchmen and gardeners are participating in the ongoing strike in Faridabad. (HT Photo)

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The protesting workers warned that if no meaningful dialogue is initiated, they will intensify the agitation further by dumping garbage outside the residences of ministers and senior officials.

Balbir (single name), secretary of the Faridabad union, said the protest action was carried out to draw the administration’s attention. “This is aimed at intensifying and escalating the agitation. The officials have not even held any dialogue with us. After this incident, they have now initiated some level of engagement,” he said.

Another protesting worker, requesting anonymity, said, “No one is paying attention to our demands, this was just a move to seek the attention of the officials.”

According to union leaders, around 4,000 workers, including sanitation workers, watchmen and gardeners, are participating in the strike in Faridabad. “Even outsourced workers are supporting us. Sanitation services across the entire city have come to a standstill,” Balbir added.

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{{^usCountry}} The workers are demanding timely wage payment, equal pay for equal work, an end to the contractual employment system and a salary hike. They alleged that employees with over 10 years of service earn only ₹8,000 to ₹9,000 per month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The workers are demanding timely wage payment, equal pay for equal work, an end to the contractual employment system and a salary hike. They alleged that employees with over 10 years of service earn only ₹8,000 to ₹9,000 per month. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An MCF official, requesting anonymity, acknowledged that sanitation services have been affected due to the strike. “We are managing sanitation work through contractual agencies and private vendors,” the official said, adding that dialogue with the protesting workers is underway to minimise disruption across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An MCF official, requesting anonymity, acknowledged that sanitation services have been affected due to the strike. “We are managing sanitation work through contractual agencies and private vendors,” the official said, adding that dialogue with the protesting workers is underway to minimise disruption across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents said the city’s sanitation situation has worsened during the protest. “The sanitation situation of the city was already poor, with the existing workforce now participating in protest has further deteriorated the condition of the city,” said Shambhavi Singh, resident of 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said the city’s sanitation situation has worsened during the protest. “The sanitation situation of the city was already poor, with the existing workforce now participating in protest has further deteriorated the condition of the city,” said Shambhavi Singh, resident of 16. {{/usCountry}}

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