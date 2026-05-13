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Striking Faridabad sanitation workers dump garbage outside MCF office

Protesters warned they may dump garbage outside residences of ministers and senior officials if talks over pending demands fail.

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:08 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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Sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), protesting under the banner of Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh since May 1, dumped garbage outside the civic body office and the commissioner’s office late Monday night, escalating their agitation over pending demands.

Union leaders said around 4,000 sanitation workers, watchmen and gardeners are participating in the ongoing strike in Faridabad. (HT Photo)

The protesting workers warned that if no meaningful dialogue is initiated, they will intensify the agitation further by dumping garbage outside the residences of ministers and senior officials.

Balbir (single name), secretary of the Faridabad union, said the protest action was carried out to draw the administration’s attention. “This is aimed at intensifying and escalating the agitation. The officials have not even held any dialogue with us. After this incident, they have now initiated some level of engagement,” he said.

Another protesting worker, requesting anonymity, said, “No one is paying attention to our demands, this was just a move to seek the attention of the officials.”

According to union leaders, around 4,000 workers, including sanitation workers, watchmen and gardeners, are participating in the strike in Faridabad. “Even outsourced workers are supporting us. Sanitation services across the entire city have come to a standstill,” Balbir added.

 
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