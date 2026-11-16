Suspect in Ggm couple chase case held as incident’s dashcam video goes viral
Gurugram: Gurugram police on Saturday arrested a suspect who, in a van, relentlessly pursued a couple in a car on Diwali night in Sector 70, repeatedly trying to block their path right up to their society gate, an officer said on Sunday
Gurugram: Gurugram police on Saturday arrested a suspect who, in a van, relentlessly pursued a couple in a car on Diwali night in Sector 70, repeatedly trying to block their path right up to their society gate, an officer said on Sunday.
The arrest came a day after the victim’s dashcam footage went viral on social media, raising questions about safety in the city he had moved to just seven months earlier.
Police said they took suo motu cognisance of the video posted on social media after the victim refused to file a complaint.
Police identified the accused as Monu, a resident of Jakhopur village in Sohna, near Tulip Chowk in Sector 72.
During the probe, the officer said the accused had a criminal record. He was wanted in a tyre theft case registered at Sector 10 police station in May. Moreover, the van he chased the couple in was also stolen on October 12 from Beriwala Bagh, Shanti Nagar in Gurugram, and a vehicle theft case was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station.
Police said during the interrogation that the accused told them the couple had allegedly taken a sharp turn in front of his van, and he was chasing to stop them.
The accused also told police that he didn’t know the car’s occupant and had never interacted with them.
“The accused said that he chased the car to stop the driver, and that he did not know the person and had never interacted with him before,” the officer said.
Police said the accused is allegedly involved in 19 theft cases in Gurugram. Police have recovered two stolen vehicles from his possession.
Shubham Jain, a city resident, alleged that the van started trailing him and his wife from Darbaripur Road near the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Sector 70. He posted the dashcam video of the incident on X on Friday, and it was widely shared.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.