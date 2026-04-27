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Suspected cow smuggler taken into custody after shoot-out in Nuh

Police said the encounter followed a tip-off about his presence near Palla village. A joint team from Punhana police station and the crime branch sealed the area and launched a search operation

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:32 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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A suspected cow smuggler was injured in a police shoot-out in Nuh on Saturday night during a targeted operation, officers said on Sunday.

Officials said the accused is a repeat offender with around 10 criminal cases, including those related to cow smuggling and slaughter. (Representational image)

The accused, a resident of Luhinga Kalan village under Punhana police station limits, allegedly opened fire at a police team. Police retaliated, injuring him in the leg before overpowering and arresting him. He was shifted to a nearby hospital and remains under police supervision, officecrs added.

Officials said the accused is a repeat offender with around 10 criminal cases, including those related to cow smuggling and slaughter.

“The accused opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory action. He was injured in the leg and has been taken into custody,” said Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar.

Police said the encounter followed a tip-off about his presence near Palla village. A joint team from Punhana police station and the crime branch sealed the area and launched a search operation.

 
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