Suspects open fire at Ggm shop after owner refuses to pay 10 lakh extortion money

Gurugram: Three suspects were booked for allegedly opening fire in the air at a wholesale grocery shop at Khandsa market in Sector 37, police said on Wednesday. The suspects resorted to firing after the owner refused to pay ₹10 lakh extortion money, which was demanded from him last month, police added.

Police said the incident took place on Monday when around eight customers were at the shop, adding that the suspects came to the shop on a motorcycle with their faces covered and one of them approached the shop owner with a pistol in his hand.

Investigators said that the suspects threatened the shop owner with dire consequences for not paying the money. Before leaving the spot, they allegedly opened fire in the air to terrorise him.

Police said that two suspects came to the shop on December 17, and one of them had made the owner, Trilok Chand (35), talk with their gang leader over the phone for money.

Chand said that he had provided the footage of the CCTV cameras to police where the suspects are clearly seen. “They attempted to fire another round but the pistol got jammed,” he alleged.

“My family and other shop owners in the neighbourhood are in constant fear. I got to know that extortion money was demanded from some other shop owners too, but I am the only one to approach the police,” Chand said.

On Chand’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 34 (common intention) and 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 37 police station on Monday, said police.

Inspector Sunita Devi, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 37 police station said that efforts are underway to arrest the suspects at the earliest.