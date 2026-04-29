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SUV mow down toddler, injures mother in Faridabad; driver held, later released

Victims were walking to a nearby market when the SUV veered off course; passersby caught the driver, who was later arrested and released on bail after complaint.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:28 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A two-year-old boy died while his mother was critically injured allegedly after an SUV mowed them down in Faridabad’s Sector 88 on Sunday, police said, adding that the 31-year-old SUV driver was arrested on Monday.

Incident took place around 6.20pm in Sector 88 when a Mahindra XUV hit a woman and her son from behind; child died, mother hospitalised, FIR filed under BNS sections. (File photo)

According to police, the victim family lives in Sector 88. At around 6.20pm on Sunday, Laxmi Devi, 25, and her son Ajay Kumar were walking along the road to visit a nearby market when a Mahindra XUV hit them from behind.

Police said the boy came directly under the car while the mother who was towards the footpath, was flung away.

The accused is an engineer working for a multi-national firm in Noida and lived in Faridabad Sector 87.

Investigators said that commuters rushed to their help and alerted the police control room. They were taken to a nearby private hospital by the time police team arrived. Doctors declared the boy dead and Devi is currently undergoing treatment.

Devender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Kheri Pul police station, said the SUV driver lost control of his speeding vehicle and it suddenly veered off-course, before hitting the woman and her son, who were walking far from the main carriageway.

 
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