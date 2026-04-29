A two-year-old boy died while his mother was critically injured allegedly after an SUV mowed them down in Faridabad’s Sector 88 on Sunday, police said, adding that the 31-year-old SUV driver was arrested on Monday.

Incident took place around 6.20pm in Sector 88 when a Mahindra XUV hit a woman and her son from behind; child died, mother hospitalised, FIR filed under BNS sections. (File photo)

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According to police, the victim family lives in Sector 88. At around 6.20pm on Sunday, Laxmi Devi, 25, and her son Ajay Kumar were walking along the road to visit a nearby market when a Mahindra XUV hit them from behind.

Police said the boy came directly under the car while the mother who was towards the footpath, was flung away.

The accused is an engineer working for a multi-national firm in Noida and lived in Faridabad Sector 87.

Investigators said that commuters rushed to their help and alerted the police control room. They were taken to a nearby private hospital by the time police team arrived. Doctors declared the boy dead and Devi is currently undergoing treatment.

Devender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Kheri Pul police station, said the SUV driver lost control of his speeding vehicle and it suddenly veered off-course, before hitting the woman and her son, who were walking far from the main carriageway.

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{{^usCountry}} “The SUV had run over the boy’s head, resulting in his death. While the driver was trying to flee from the spot, passersby chased and caught him. They handed him over to the police team,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The SUV had run over the boy’s head, resulting in his death. While the driver was trying to flee from the spot, passersby chased and caught him. They handed him over to the police team,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the SUV was also seized from the spot. The driver was formally arrested on Monday morning after the injured woman filed a complaint against him. An FIR was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Pul police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the SUV was also seized from the spot. The driver was formally arrested on Monday morning after the injured woman filed a complaint against him. An FIR was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Pul police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The boy’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday afternoon while the driver was later granted bail as per law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boy’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday afternoon while the driver was later granted bail as per law. {{/usCountry}}

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