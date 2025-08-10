The usual rain woes plague Gurugram yet again

Heavy rain lashed Gurugram on Saturday, causing waterlogging in several areas and bringing down the city’s maximum temperature by 8.3°C compared to the previous day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While most parts of the city saw smooth traffic movement, minor snarls were reported in the evening on the Delhi–Jaipur Expressway. Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch in Sector 10, near Euro International School, in Gurugram on Saturday, following incessant rain. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The city received 14.5 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday, according to IMD officials. An orange alert had been issued earlier in view of the probability of showers. Between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, the city had recorded 7 mm of rain. The IMD forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain at isolated places in Gurugram and neighbouring areas, with further heavy rainfall expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 27°C and the minimum was 25°C. Officials said the downpour improved air quality, with the city’s AQI settling at a “satisfactory” level of 54.

Traffic movement was mostly smooth throughout the day due to low vehicular volume on account of the Raksha Bandhan festival. “No jams were reported anywhere in the city on Saturday and the traffic movement mainly remained smooth everywhere,” said DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan. “Preparations were already in place looking at the festival of Raksha Bandhan,” he added, noting that personnel were deployed at key intersections and stretches prone to congestion.

However, brief traffic snarls were reported for about an hour in the evening near Sirhaul border, Narsingpur, Rajiv Chowk, and other locations on the Delhi–Jaipur Expressway before being cleared. Some residents reported chaos in certain localities. Sukhbir Singh, a city resident, said Sector-9 Road was “a complete chaos” due to potholes and waterlogging. “There were no police personnel deployed anywhere between Sector-4 and Sector-9 to manage traffic chaos,” he alleged.

No major disruptions, including power outages, were reported in the city during the rain spell.