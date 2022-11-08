Three arrested in Gurugram for stealing 73 vehicles

Three people were arrested from Panchgaon Chowk for stealing 73 vehicles in Delhi and Gurugram, police said Monday.

The suspects, Neeraj Sharma (43), his wife Lalita (35) and her cousin Naini Gopal Biswas (27), allegedly used to transport stolen vehicles to northeastern states to avoid scrutiny. Police said the couple lived in Ashok Nagar, Delhi. They were arrested on November 4 by a crime branch team of Sector 17 led by inspector Narender Chauhan, and were remanded to police custody till Monday for interrogation.

Two vehicles stolen from Gurugram – a Mahindra Thar and a Hyundai i10 – were recovered after the suspects were interrogated and their fake registration number plates were also seized, police said.

Till now, the suspects’ involvement in two vehicle theft cases in Gurugram and 71 more in Delhi have come to light, police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they are trying to recover more stolen vehicles based on the suspects’ confession.

Sharma was running the interstate gang that used to steal vehicles from Gurugram, Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region and supply them to northeastern states, where they would be sold at cheap rates on the basis of forged registration documents, police said.

“The theft and supply was demand-based. The trio used to steal only those vehicles that were specifically sought by a person anywhere in a northeastern state,” Sangwan added.

Sangwan said the Mahindra Thar was stolen only after someone asked for this model and the request reached the gang, after which the trio started searching for it in Gurugram.

“The Thar was stolen when it was parked outside a car showroom in the Civil Lines area on October 20,” he said.

The gang used software-based equipment to unlock and start vehicles of any model, Sangwan added.

“The woman would accompany her husband so that they could avoid scrutiny while driving a stolen vehicle to the northeast to hand it over to other gang members after preparing forged registration documents,” he said.

