Three bouncers arrested from Sohna for brutally assaulting guests inside Sector-29 club

Three bouncers were arrested from Lalkheri village in Sohna on Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting more than seven guests inside a club in Sector 29 with rods, wooden bats and beer bottles two months back, police said on Wednesday. An FIR was registered against the club bouncers and management authorities.

The suspects were identified as Anil Kumar of Damdama, Ajay Kumar and Rohit (goes by single name), both hailing from Lalkheri village. Police said the trio were aged between 30 years to 35 years and were continuously on the run for the last two months.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of the Gurugram police, said that the incident had taken place at 2.20am on June 13 when Nand Kishore, Nitin Pandey, Suryanarayan Mandal, Rohit Kumar and three more of their friends, all aged between 25 to 30 years,were about to leave the club in Sector 29.

“After the arrest of the three suspects, it was revealed that the club management intervened when the victims allegedly misbehaved with other guests in inebriated conditions. The management tried to stop them with the help of the bouncers,” said PRO Kumar.

Kumar said that a full-scale brawl broke out while the victims were leaving as they engaged in a scuffle with the bouncers too.

“The club bouncers assaulted the victims with rods, wooden bats and beer bottles leaving Kishore, Pandey and Mandal grievously injured after chasing them and their friends out of the premises. They had sustained deep cuts and wounds besides fractures. They were rushed to a private hospital in DLF Phase-III where doctors declared the three medically unfit to give their statement to police as they had sustained grievous injuries,” said PRO Kumar.

Later, an FIR was registered against the club bouncers and management authorities for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, rioting and other provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at DLF police station in Sector 29 on June 13, said PRO Kumar.

Investigators said one of the suspects involved in the incident was arrested soon after the FIR was registered but the others were on the run. They said the arrested trio were being questioned to ascertain the identity of the other suspects involved in assaulting the guests.

Officials said that suspect Anil had three criminal cases including assault and criminal intimidation registered against him at various police stations in Gurugram but the club had hired him without carrying out any background verification with the police.