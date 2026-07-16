Three held for killing man with stone in Gurugram after petty argument

Three accused were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering their 39-year-old friend by smashing his head with a heavy stone over a petty argument, police said.

Police said the accused included a 30-year-old cab driver and two auto rickshaw drivers, aged 35 and 26. The deceased, Bandi Oraon, worked as a cook (Representational image)

Police said the accused included a 30-year-old cab driver and two auto rickshaw drivers, aged 35 and 26. The deceased, Bandi Oraon, worked as a cook.

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Police said Oraon’s body was found in the Aravalli jungles along the Countryside Avenue road near Genpact Chowk around 6am on Tuesday after locals alerted the police control room.

Investigators said the victim’s head and face was crushed with a heavy stone. Police said all four were from Jharkhand, lived in Wazirabad and Sector 52, and were friends.

Naveen Sharma, ACP (crime), said they attended a birthday party of a friend’s minor son in Wazirabad on Monday night. “After midnight, the three accused took the victim for a drive across the city to show him how it looked, as he was new here,” he said.

The ACP said an argument broke out between the victim and the cab driver near Wazirabad Dhani chowk. “The argument engraged the cab operator. The trio allegedly stopped at the Aravalli forest around 4am to relieve themselves,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the three dragged Oraon inside the forest by gagging him. Then, the two auto rickshaw drivers held him down and the cab driver smashed his head with a heavy stone. The accused then fled from the spot in their car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the three dragged Oraon inside the forest by gagging him. Then, the two auto rickshaw drivers held him down and the cab driver smashed his head with a heavy stone. The accused then fled from the spot in their car. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigator said the car used in the crime has been seized and the trio were taken on police-remand for further interrogation. An FIR was registered against them under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-53 police station on Tuesday.