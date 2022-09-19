Three injured after being beaten up for objecting to public drinking in Gurugram

Three men were allegedly assaulted after they objected to two men drinking on their car’s bonnet in Sector 38 on Sunday night, police said Monday, adding that those injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital while the suspects are yet to be identified.

Police said they received a call around 11.15pm Sunday from one of the injured persons who said a group of around 15 men were assaulting him and two others outside a liquor shop in Sector 38.

The caller was identified as Jitender Singh, a resident of Sonepat, who runs a transport business across the state. On Friday, he said he visited a private hospital in Sector 38 to meet one of his cousins. “I parked my car nearby the hospital, in front of a liquor shop. My friends and I visited my cousin and returned to the spot where we parked our car. When I tried to move my car out, a man, who appeared to inebriated, started drinking on my car’s bonnet. When I asked him to move, he started abusing me,” he said.

Singh said he got out of his car and asked the man to go drink elsewhere.He got furious and called in his friends. “Within minutes, a group of men reached there wielding sticks and rods and attacked me. They also assaulted my friends who came to my rescue,” he said.

Singh said the three of them somehow got into their car and drove away before the police team reached.

Police said the victims cried out for help but no one came for their rescue. Then of them called on 112 and a team from Sadar police station reached the spot.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (sadar), said the incident took place when one of the injured men asked the suspects to not drink and create nuisance in the open. “The suspects fled the scene after the incident and we have collected the CCTV footage from the area to identify them. The registration number plate of the suspect’s car was not visible and we are trying to scan the footage from the other cameras inn the area. Teams have been formed to arrested the suspects,” he said.

Balhara said drunken brawls outside liquor shops have become common in the city and they have directed shopkeepers not to allow people to drink on the premises or inside cars.

A case under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sadar police station on Sunday, said police.