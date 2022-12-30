Three men steal SUV after abducting and assaulting driver near Ambience Mall

Gurugram Three unidentified men were booked for stealing a Toyota Fortuner after abducting and assaulting its driver near Ambience Mall on national highway 8 on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.

The driver sustained deep cut wounds on his head and face and is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Sector 10A, said police officers, adding that none of the suspects has been identified yet.

The SUV belonged to Ritesh Dhingra, who is a resident of DLF Phase 2. Dhingra’s wife Aditi and their children had gone to the mall on Wednedsay, said police.

The driver, Ramsanjivan Pal (33), stepped out of the Fortuner to relieve himself outside the mall at 6.45pm when three men reached the spot and started assaulting him, police said. Police said the suspects snatched the vehicle keys, wallet and mobile phone from Pal and started the vehicle, after forcing Pal into the rear seat, said police.

Two of the suspects kept assaulting Pal until they threw him out of the SUV at an unidentified location in Pataudi, after almost 1-and-a-half hours, said police officers.

Pal took help from a passerby to reach Pataudi Chowk police post and sought help. The police later called Dhingra at 9pm to share information about the incident, police officers said.

On Pal’s complaint, a First Information Report against the suspects was registered under sections 392 (robbery) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-III police station on Thursday, said police.

Dhingra said it was shocking that this incident took place at a busy spot near the mall on the national highway. “My driver is in bad shape. His body has bruises and deep cut wounds for which he has received several stitches,” he said.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase-III police station, said they were trying to gather CCTV footage of the suspects to ascertain their identity. “Investigation is going on,” he added.