Three police personnel and a government doctor have been booked for allegedly raping a Haryanvi singer in Palwal, police said on Saturday.

The complainant alleged she was lured to a Faridabad hotel and later assaulted repeatedly at her home. Police said CCTV footage and hotel records will be examined. (File photo)

Police said the victim alleged in her complaint that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a sub-inspector from February this year. She further alleged that a doctor posted at the Palwal civil hospital, who was the SI’s friend, later joined him, followed by two home guards.

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Police officials said none of the four accused had been arrested, as the investigation had only recently begun and evidence corroborating the victim’s allegations was yet to be collected.

A senior police officer, quoting the victim’s allegations, said she had visited the City Police station in February this year to seek help in a case. “There, one of the accused home guards had got her introduced to the SI for help. Within a day or two, the SI visited her home on the grounds of seeking several details,” the officer said.

According to the officer, the woman alleged that the SI later called her to a hotel in Faridabad on the pretext of arranging a meeting with a senior officer who would help her in the case. “She alleged that the SI raped her in the hotel by spiking cold drinks which he had offered to her. Afterwards, he raped her multiple times even at her home,” the officer told HT, citing her complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the SI later brought the doctor and two home guards to her residence, where they allegedly consumed liquor and sexually assaulted her. Police said the woman alleged that she did not approach the police earlier due to fear. However, after the SI allegedly continued threatening her to meet him repeatedly, she submitted a complaint at the City Police station on June 4. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Thursday against all four accused under Sections 64(2)(b) (rape by a public servant) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the SI later brought the doctor and two home guards to her residence, where they allegedly consumed liquor and sexually assaulted her. Police said the woman alleged that she did not approach the police earlier due to fear. However, after the SI allegedly continued threatening her to meet him repeatedly, she submitted a complaint at the City Police station on June 4. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Thursday against all four accused under Sections 64(2)(b) (rape by a public servant) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Jai Bhagwan, station house officer of the Gurugram City Police station, said the investigation was underway. “Action against the suspects will be taken on the basis of evidence against them. Police will visit the Faridabad hotel to collect records and CCTV for evidence,” he added. Police and hospital officials said no separate internal inquiry has been initiated, as an FIR has already been registered and the matter is under criminal investigation.