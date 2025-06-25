Three workers injured as house wall collapses on Gurugram site

At least three construction workers were injured, one of them critically, after a portion of a house collapsed onto an adjacent under-construction basement in Gurugram’s Sector 10 late Monday evening, police officials said. The incident occurred between 8.30pm and 9pm at a residential plot in Basai, where basement excavation was underway. (HT Photo)

The critically injured worker, identified as Surender Kumar from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, was rescued after a two-hour operation involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and is undergoing treatment at the Sector 10A civil hospital. The incident occurred between 8.30pm and 9pm at a residential plot in Basai, where basement excavation was underway. Police and disaster management officials said the collapse was triggered due to alleged negligence during digging, which led to the entire peripheral wall of a neighbouring house caving in, trapping three workers under the debris.

Mohit Sharma, chief warden of Gurugram Civil Defence, said two workers were quickly pulled out by co-workers using bare hands. “However, Surender was trapped several feet deep in a narrow spot with large concrete chunks over him,” Sharma said. “Only his head was visible, allowing him to breathe. We communicated constantly while using an excavator to remove the debris carefully.” Surender was eventually rescued after more than two hours.

Inspector Sandeep, station house officer of Sector 10 police station, said a station diary entry was made. “No formal complaint has been received yet. If the injured worker’s family alleges negligence, an FIR will be registered,” he said.

Police said the identities and medical conditions of the other two injured workers remain unclear as they were rushed to private hospitals by family members.