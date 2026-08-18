Toddler slips from mother’s lap, mowed down by tractor in Nuh

Gurugram: A three-month-old girl died after she slipped from her mother’s lap and fell onto the road from a moving motorcycle before being mowed down by a tractor on Hodal road in Nuh on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said her parents, who hailed from Sahpur Nangli in Nuh, were also injured.

The couple was returning home around 3pm when the tractor-hauled-trolley, loaded with bricks, hit a pothole and made a loud noise. The mother was startled and lost her grip on the child, said police.

The tractor, which was speeding, ran over the toddler before the driver could stop. “It then rammed into the motorcycle and the couple sustained injuries after falling onto the road,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators said the trio were taken to Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati medical college and hospital in Nalhar by commuters, where doctors declared the toddler dead. The parents sustained severe head injuries and were shifted to a private hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the tractor-trolley and the motorcycle were seized from the spot. “The tractor driver had fled after the accident. However, his identity has been ascertained and he will be arrested soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the tractor-trolley and the motorcycle were seized from the spot. “The tractor driver had fled after the accident. However, his identity has been ascertained and he will be arrested soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

An FIR was registered against the driver under Section 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Nuh police station on Monday.

The toddler’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy, police added.