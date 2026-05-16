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Trial begins for traffic diversion ahead of Manesar elevated road construction

Traffic diversions in Manesar led to heavy congestion as officials assess movement before elevated road construction. Alternative routes advised for commuters.

Published on: May 16, 2026 05:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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With the traffic diversion trial carried out in Manesar on Friday, the area witnessed heavy congestion throughout the day and commuters faced long traffic snarls near NSG camp and adjoining stretches.

The traffic diversion in place on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Officials said the trial diversion has been initiated to assess traffic movement before construction work on the elevated road begins. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will develop the elevated corridor in Manesar at an estimated cost of around 47 crore.

According to officials, the district administration issued an advisory on Wednesday directing commuters to use alternative routes during the trial period. After completion of the trial, the Jaipur-to-Delhi carriageway of the highway will also be closed for construction-related works.

The area has already been included in the No Entry Zone regulations and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has issued advisories to industrial units and transporters regarding revised traffic arrangements.

To reduce roadside congestion in Manesar market, parking arrangements have been made near the HSIIDC office in Sector 2. Police teams have also intensified action against vehicles parked illegally along roadsides.

Senior deputy mayor Praveen Yadav said the administration expects traffic conditions to stabilise within the next couple of days.

“The diversion trial has been started before construction of the elevated road so that traffic movement can be streamlined. Some inconvenience is expected initially, but the situation will come under control soon,” Yadav said.

 
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