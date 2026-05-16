Trial begins for traffic diversion ahead of Manesar elevated road construction

With the traffic diversion trial carried out in Manesar on Friday, the area witnessed heavy congestion throughout the day and commuters faced long traffic snarls near NSG camp and adjoining stretches.

The traffic diversion in place on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the trial diversion has been initiated to assess traffic movement before construction work on the elevated road begins. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will develop the elevated corridor in Manesar at an estimated cost of around ₹47 crore.

According to officials, the district administration issued an advisory on Wednesday directing commuters to use alternative routes during the trial period. After completion of the trial, the Jaipur-to-Delhi carriageway of the highway will also be closed for construction-related works.

The area has already been included in the No Entry Zone regulations and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has issued advisories to industrial units and transporters regarding revised traffic arrangements.

To reduce roadside congestion in Manesar market, parking arrangements have been made near the HSIIDC office in Sector 2. Police teams have also intensified action against vehicles parked illegally along roadsides.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A traffic police spokesperson said large commercial vehicles would not be allowed to move ahead from Pachgaon Chowk. “Barricading has been installed there, and heavy vehicles are being diverted through the KMP Expressway towards the IMT area and the Delhi-Jaipur highway,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A traffic police spokesperson said large commercial vehicles would not be allowed to move ahead from Pachgaon Chowk. “Barricading has been installed there, and heavy vehicles are being diverted through the KMP Expressway towards the IMT area and the Delhi-Jaipur highway,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Vehicles coming from Delhi are being redirected from IMT Chowk towards the KMP Expressway and tertiary roads. Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against drivers moving in the wrong direction at IMT Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vehicles coming from Delhi are being redirected from IMT Chowk towards the KMP Expressway and tertiary roads. Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against drivers moving in the wrong direction at IMT Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For bus passengers, a temporary bus stop has been created near the Power House at IMT Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For bus passengers, a temporary bus stop has been created near the Power House at IMT Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials also said damaged roads beneath the KMP Expressway would be repaired to facilitate smooth movement of smaller vehicles. The alternate route will enable vehicles travelling from IMT towards Mokalwas and Kherki Daula to move easily towards Jaipur, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials also said damaged roads beneath the KMP Expressway would be repaired to facilitate smooth movement of smaller vehicles. The alternate route will enable vehicles travelling from IMT towards Mokalwas and Kherki Daula to move easily towards Jaipur, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senior deputy mayor Praveen Yadav said the administration expects traffic conditions to stabilise within the next couple of days.

“The diversion trial has been started before construction of the elevated road so that traffic movement can be streamlined. Some inconvenience is expected initially, but the situation will come under control soon,” Yadav said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON