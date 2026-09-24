A truck travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur caught fire on NH-48 near Bilaspur Chowk on Tuesday evening, briefly disrupting traffic on the key arterial stretch, officials said on Wednesday, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported.

Truck catches fire on NH-48 near Bilaspur Chowk, traffic hit briefly

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According to traffic police, the incident took place around 7pm when the truck was crossing Bilaspur intersection on the Jaipur-bound carriageway. The driver noticed smoke coming from the engine, followed by flames, and immediately stopped the vehicle and got out. Police suspect the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the engine, though an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause.

Traffic police personnel posted at Bilaspur Chowk rushed to the spot, while the emergency response team took measures to contain the fire. Traffic was stopped at a safe distance from the burning truck to prevent the flames from spreading to other vehicles, officials said. The truck’s front portion was severely damaged in the fire.

The team used portable fire extinguishers available at the traffic post and in their vehicles to douse the flames before they could spread to the chassis and cargo.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said after the fire was extinguished, the truck was moved to the paved shoulder to clear the carriageway. Traffic movement was affected for around 15 to 20 minutes but returned to normal soon after the road reopened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said after the fire was extinguished, the truck was moved to the paved shoulder to clear the carriageway. Traffic movement was affected for around 15 to 20 minutes but returned to normal soon after the road reopened. {{/usCountry}}