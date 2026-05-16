Gurugram, Gurugram Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 42-year-old man following an altercation here, officials said on Saturday.

Two arrested for kidnapping, murdering 42-year-old man in Gurugram

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The police have arrested Sandeep, 36, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, and Neeraj alias Neeru, 22, a resident of Kotkasim in Rajasthan near the KMP Expressway, they said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly had a fight with Ramsharan, 42, on Thursday night. Following this, they took him in their car, strangled him to death and then dumped his body on the road.

The owner of the building, where Ramsharan lived, filed a missing person complaint, police said.

The complainant said Ramsharan lived in one room, and Neeru and Sandeep lived in another room of the building. On Thursday evening, Neeru and Ramsharan had a fight, which was resolved. However, the same night, Neeru and Sandeep dragged Ramsharan into the latter's car and drove him away, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} After this, Ramsharan never returned. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR at IMT, Manesar police station and launched an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After this, Ramsharan never returned. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR at IMT, Manesar police station and launched an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, the police found the body of Ramsharan, who was a resident of Rajasthan's Neemrana, in the Jhajjar district on Friday, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, the police found the body of Ramsharan, who was a resident of Rajasthan's Neemrana, in the Jhajjar district on Friday, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police informed the family and added murder charges to the case, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police informed the family and added murder charges to the case, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, the police arrested Sandeep and Neeraj near the KMP Expressway, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, the police arrested Sandeep and Neeraj near the KMP Expressway, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, it was revealed that Sandeep and Neeraj worked at SND Maruti Company, while Ramsharan worked at a company in IMT Manesar, the spokesperson of Gurugram Police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, it was revealed that Sandeep and Neeraj worked at SND Maruti Company, while Ramsharan worked at a company in IMT Manesar, the spokesperson of Gurugram Police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They allegedly fought on Thursday. Due to this enmity, the two accused took Ramsharan in their car that night, strangled him to death, and then dumped his body on the road, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They allegedly fought on Thursday. Due to this enmity, the two accused took Ramsharan in their car that night, strangled him to death, and then dumped his body on the road, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The car used in the crime has been recovered, and we are questioning the accused, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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