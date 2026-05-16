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Two arrested for kidnapping, murdering 42-year-old man in Gurugram

Two arrested for kidnapping, murdering 42-year-old man in Gurugram

Published on: May 16, 2026 10:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Gurugram Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 42-year-old man following an altercation here, officials said on Saturday.

Two arrested for kidnapping, murdering 42-year-old man in Gurugram

The police have arrested Sandeep, 36, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, and Neeraj alias Neeru, 22, a resident of Kotkasim in Rajasthan near the KMP Expressway, they said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly had a fight with Ramsharan, 42, on Thursday night. Following this, they took him in their car, strangled him to death and then dumped his body on the road.

The owner of the building, where Ramsharan lived, filed a missing person complaint, police said.

The complainant said Ramsharan lived in one room, and Neeru and Sandeep lived in another room of the building. On Thursday evening, Neeru and Ramsharan had a fight, which was resolved. However, the same night, Neeru and Sandeep dragged Ramsharan into the latter's car and drove him away, he added.

The car used in the crime has been recovered, and we are questioning the accused, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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