Two Faridabad constables killed after speeding truck hits patrol bike

Two constables on patrol duty were killed after a speeding 12-wheeled truck, while overtaking another truck, hit and dragged their motorcycle on the Faridabad-Sohna road near Sururpur Chowk on Wednesday, police said.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, while police seized it and registered a case under culpable homicide and rash driving provisions. (HT)

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The deceased were identified as Naveen Kumar, 24, of Dang Kalan and Abhishek Kumar, 26, both from Bhiwani. Both were posted at the Parvatiya Colony police post and joined the service in 2024, officers said. They were transferred to Faridabad from Jind around two and a half months ago, they added.

The accident took place around 1.10pm, with Naveen riding the patrol motorcycle and Abhishek riding pillion, police said. They added CCTV footage showed the truck driver speeding while attempting to overtake another truck before hitting the motorcycle and mowing down the constables.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the motorcycle was trapped under the truck’s front axle and dragged for 30 to 40 metres. “Even though the duo were wearing helmets, they had come off from the force of the impact. Both were critically injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where Naveen was declared dead on arrival and Abhishek died in the course of treatment,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav said locals alerted the police control room after gathering at the spot. “The truck driver had abandoned the vehicle at the spot and had fled on the foot,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav said locals alerted the police control room after gathering at the spot. “The truck driver had abandoned the vehicle at the spot and had fled on the foot,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for autopsy after their families arrived from Bhiwani. The truck, registered with the regional transport office in Yamuna Nagar, and the police motorcycle were seized. An FIR was registered against the truck driver under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Saran police station on Wednesday night, based on complaints from the families.

Man killed in hit-and-run on Delhi-Jaipur E-way

In another accident, Krishan Kumar, 28, died after being hit by a speeding car while crossing the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Bilaspur amid heavy rain on Monday. Kumar had stopped his motorcycle to buy water after he and his wife decided to return to Rewari after getting drenched.

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Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer, said the car hit Kumar and fled. “Kumar was rushed to Rewari civil hospital but was declared dead. The car was tracked with the help of its registration number,” he said.

An FIR was registered on his wife’s complaint under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday.

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