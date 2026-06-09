Two held for assaulting woman after Delhi-Jaipur E-way pile-up in Gurugram

Two of the six suspects were arrested on Sunday for allegedly abusing, assaulting and threatening a woman driver following a pile-up on the elevated section of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway at Rajiv Chowk on Saturday, a police officer said on Monday.

Four other suspects remain absconding after a woman alleged harassment and intimidation following the crash. (File photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The suspects were identified as a 22-year-old resident of Nahra in Haryana’s Sonipat and a 29-year-old native of Bakhtawarpur, Delhi. The remaining four suspects are absconding.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8.10pm on Saturday when the victim suddenly applied the brakes to avoid a collision after a vehicle ahead of her stopped abruptly. Police said the car immediately behind her managed to stop in time, but an SUV bearing a Delhi registration number, in which the six suspects were travelling, rammed into the vehicles, triggering a pile-up.

The suspects allegedly smashed the windscreens of the victim’s car, threatened her with dire consequences and recorded a video of the incident. The victim also alleged that the suspects were in an inebriated state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following a complaint by the victim, an FIR was registered at Gurugram Sadar police station on Sunday under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 281 (rash driving), 324(4) (mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 74 (assault to woman), 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 79 (insult modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a complaint by the victim, an FIR was registered at Gurugram Sadar police station on Sunday under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 281 (rash driving), 324(4) (mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 74 (assault to woman), 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 79 (insult modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Of the six suspects, two were arrested from Gurugram and produced before a local court, while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining four,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.