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Two held for duping man of 5cr in fake real estate projects

Gurugram police arrested two directors of a shell firm for duping a man of ₹5.4 crore in fake real estate investments involving disputed land.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:38 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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The Economic Offences Wing of Gurugram police arrested two directors of a shell firm on Thursday from Noida’s Sector 62 for allegedly duping a resident of 5.4 crore in two fake real estate projects investments.

Police said the two had formed a shell firm to dupe people by making them invest in fictitious real estate development plans. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to officers, the accused are a 60-year-old resident of Gautam Nagar in Delhi and a 40-year-old from Brij Vihar in Ghaziabad. Police said the two had formed a shell firm to dupe people by making them invest in fictitious real estate development plans.

They showed two land parcels – one of 35 acres in Silokhra in Sector 41 and another of 30 acres in Vaishali, Ghaziabad –- to the complainant and said these were upcoming real estate projects.

Both the lands, owned by a deceased religious figure, has ashrams built on them.

The Silokhra property alone has a market value of at least 3,500 crore and it was taken over by Haryana government as the owner had no legal heir, officials said.

The duo was produced before a city court on Friday and taken into four-day police remand for detailed interrogation.

 
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