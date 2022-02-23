Two hurt after speeding BMW rams into SUV

Two people were injured after a speeding car coming from the wrong direction rammed their car in Palam Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the incident took place around 1.30am on Sunday. They said that the victims, identified as Ajay Bhasin, a businessman, (60), and his wife Manisha Bhasin, (56), sustained multiple injuries in the chest, face, forehead and hands after the accident.

Police said the victims are residents of Palam Vihar and the car, which they had purchased three weeks back, got completely damaged in the accident.

On basis of the couple’s complaint, police registered an FIR against the driver of the car under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (acting negligently as to endanger human life) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Palam Vihar police station on Monday evening.

Police said that the suspect drove away from the spot after the accident, leaving the injured couple unattended and added that the suspect’s car was registered in the name of a Gujarat resident. “He had sold it to a person in Gurugram almost five years back. But the ownership is still in the name of the Gujarat resident. It had yet not been transferred,” a senior police officer said. He said that the complainant had told the police that only one person was present in the car when it hit the victims.

There were no CCTV cameras at the spot, police said.

Jitender Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Palam Vihar, said police had traced the person who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. “Necessary legal action will be taken against him soon,” he added.