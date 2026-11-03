Gurugram police arrested two alleged interstate arms smugglers near a private university on Sohna Road on Sunday night and seized eight country-made pistols and 16 magazines from their possession, officials said on Monday. Two interstate arms smugglers held in Gurugram, 8 pistols seized

The suspects allegedly used public buses to transport illegal firearms from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh to supply criminals in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Police said they had been involved in arms smuggling for the past four years.

The accused, identified as Durgesh and Narender alias Naren, are residents of Bamanala village in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district. A team from the Sector 40 crime branch arrested them while they were travelling towards Delhi.

The arrests followed the apprehension of their alleged associates, Deepak and Rahul, in Sector 112 on October 29. Police had recovered five pistols and 11 magazines from the duo.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Indivar said the investigation had uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing and supply network operating from Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, Durgesh and Narender worked for an illegal firearms manufacturer in Khargone who supplied weapons to criminals across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states.

“They had supplied five pistols and 11 magazines to Deepak and Rahul,” Indivar said.

Investigators said the suspects travelled from Madhya Pradesh to Gurugram on public buses to avoid detection. They allegedly received a commission of ₹7,000 for every weapon sold in Gurugram and Delhi, while the pistols were sold for ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 each, depending on the buyer.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Nitish Agarwal said four suspects had been arrested in connection with the racket, with a total of 13 illegal pistols and 27 magazines recovered.

“Deepak and Rahul were remanded in police custody for five days from October 30 for interrogation,” Agarwal said.

He added that crime branch teams were working to identify and arrest the main supplier, locate the illegal firearms manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh and trace other members of the network.