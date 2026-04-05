Speeding SUV rams bike taxi in Gurugram; victims flung 15-20 feet in impact, scooter split in two

A 26-year-old bike taxi rider and his 24-year-old passenger were killed after a car coming from the wrong direction hit them on Dharm Marg in Sector 57 early Saturday morning, police said. Crash near The Legend Society at 2am; victims taken to separate hospitals. Car with UP number seized, police say arrest will follow after evidence review. (HT)

The deceased were identified as Ritik Kumar, the rider, from Motihari in Bihar who lived in Sector 17, and Kartik Suresh, a college student, residing in Sector 60, the pillion, officers added.

The accident took place near the entrance of The Legend Society between 2am and 2.30am when Suresh was returning home after attending a friend’s birthday party. Police said he had booked a bike taxi and was about four kilometres from his residence when a black Tata Harrier, bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number, entered Dharm Marg from Golf Course Extension Road in the wrong direction and hit the scooter. Two individuals were inside the Harrier, officers said.

ALSO READ | Driver dies as truck rams stationary vehicle on Delhi-Jaipur eway

'Scooter broke into two halves' Investigators said the victims were flung 15 to 20 feet due to the impact and sustained critical injuries. Police said the force of the impact was such that the scooter had broken into two halves with is parts scattered for at least 100 metres from the spot. A senior police officer said the Harrier was damaged and its driver and passenger fled on foot without helping the victims. “Some commuters spotted the victims and alerted the police control room after which police reached the spot from Sector 56 police station. Looking at the situation, they arranged private ambulances and rushed them to two separate hospitals,” he said.

ALSO READ | Woman, her daughter injured after speeding car hits their scooter in Gurugram

Kumar, who worked in a private firm during the day and drove a bike taxi at night, was taken to a private hospital in Sector 51 but was declared dead on arrival. Suresh was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A where he succumbed within an hour in the course of treatment. “My son had left home on Friday night to attend birthday party of a friend,” stated the deceased’s passenger’s father, Mathur Shankara Narayan Suresh, in the complaint, adding that he identified his son through photographs shown at the spot.