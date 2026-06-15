...
...
Next Story

Two killed, four injured in car-autorickshaw collision on Delhi-Alwar highway

Police said the Alto driver allegedly fled after the crash, which left both vehicles severely damaged near Nuh.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 08:29 AM IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Two people were killed and four others seriously injured after a Maruti Suzuki Alto allegedly collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw on the Delhi-Alwar highway (NH-248A) in Nuh district on Sunday morning, police said.

Two killed, four injured in car-autorickshaw collision on Delhi-Alwar highway
Two killed, four injured in car-autorickshaw collision on Delhi-Alwar highway

The accident took place around 8 am near Akera police station area when the auto-rickshaw was travelling from Nuh towards Badkali Chowk. According to eyewitnesses, the Alto, being driven at a high speed, rammed into the oncoming auto, police said.

The impact left the auto-rickshaw completely mangled, while the car veered off the road and landed nearly 15 metres away in roadside bushes. The car was also extensively damaged, officers added.

Locals helped rescue the passengers from the wreckage. The victims were taken to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nuh, where doctors declared two of them dead, police told HT. Police identified the deceased as Dilshad, a resident of Shahpur Ghagas in Nagina, and Farhan, a resident of Tai village.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the car driver fled the spot after the crash, abandoning the vehicle. A case has been registered under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)and efforts are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the collision, police added.

 
nuh district
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Gurugram News/Two killed, four injured in car-autorickshaw collision on Delhi-Alwar highway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON