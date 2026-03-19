Two men booked over minor’s suicide linked to harassment in Palwal

Two men were booked for abetment of suicide after a 16-year-old girl from a Scheduled Caste community died by suicide in Palwal, allegedly following their sustained sexual harassment, police said on Wednesday. Father found her hanging; she was declared dead at hospital; no prior police complaint had been filed, officials said. (Getty Images)

The girl, a Class 10 student of a private school, had discontinued her studies around six months ago, with her family alleging that she was being harassed by the accused on her way to school.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Salman and Pepsi (police said they are verifying his full name). Both are in their early 20s and are absconding after learning of the girl’s death on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to police, the girl’s father returned home on Tuesday evening to find the door open and his daughter hanging. He raised the alarm, following which neighbours gathered and alerted the police. She was taken to a civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Gadpuri police station, said the family alleged that Salman had entered their house on Monday when only the girl and her brother were present.

“He allegedly harassed her, but fled when she and her brother raised the alarm. She informed her father, who later went to the accused persons’ residence to complain,” the officer said.

Police said this incident may have been the tipping point for the girl. “No prior complaint regarding the alleged harassment had been lodged with the police,” Singh added.

In his complaint, the girl’s father alleged that his daughter had stopped attending school six months ago due to continuous harassment by the two accused, who would stalk her daily. He also claimed that despite repeated complaints to their families, the harassment continued and escalated, with the accused allegedly entering their house on multiple occasions.

Police said the girl’s brother had earlier protested against the duo but was assaulted by them.

Based on the father’s complaint, an FIR was registered on Wednesday under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Gadpuri police station.

Efforts are under way to arrest the accused, police said.