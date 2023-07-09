Two men drown in Badshahpur pond

Gurugram: Two men drowned in an overflowing pond at Gairatpur Bans in Badshahpur on Sunday evening, said Gurugram police.

Police said one of the bodies was fished out at around 5pm, while search operation to locate the second body continued till late evening.

Police said the victims were identified as Jaikant Dadhich (33), and Aditya Kumar (20), who were cousin brothers. They said Jaikant’s body was fished out by the search team.

As per police, both the victims hailed from Churu in Rajasthan, and were working with a private firm in Gurugram.

They said that the matter came to light after a woman spotted a shirt and a pair of slippers lying near the pond at about 2pm. She raised an alarm and alerted other villagers who informed the police control room.

As per police, soon after receiving the information, rescue workers from the fire department, disaster management and civil defence equipped with inflatable motorboats were pressed into action.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station, said it is still not yet clear how the duo drowned.

“Probably they failed to gauge the depth of the pond and drowned,” the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway and the family members of both the victims were informed about the incident.

