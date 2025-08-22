Two men killed after truck runs over while trying to avoid collision with tractor in Gurugram

A bike taxi operator and his passenger were killed after being run over by an 18-wheeled truck when its driver tried to avoid collision with a tractor on the Rajesh Pilot road near Ghata village in Sector 58 on Thursday evening, said police. The incident took place between 4pm and 4.30pm. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place between 4pm and 4.30pm. The deceased were identified as Masrul Ali, 26, Malda in West Bengal and Chandan Kumar, 33, of Bihar’s Gaya district, residing in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Ali had booked the bike taxi in Delhi to reach Sector 59.

They were travelling towards the Ghata traffic signal from the Gurugram-Faridabad road, police said, adding that the stretch of the road was damaged.

According to the police, the duo was riding on the extreme left of the road when the tractor suddenly emerged from a connecting road and started travelling in the wrong direction on the main road.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Sector 56 police station said that the truck swerved sharply to the left to avoid the tractor. “However, the driver failed to see the motorcycle that came right in front of the heavily loaded truck carrying iron rebars, which made braking difficult,” he said.

Kumar said that both were crushed under the front wheels of the truck, which resulted in instant death of Ali.

“Locals alerted the police following which emergency response vehicles and ambulances reached the spot and rushed Chandan to the Sector 10A civil hospital. However, he also died on his way to the hospital,” the police added.

“The driver had fled soon after the accident. However, we later managed to trace the tractor driver and have detained him,” he said, adding that the tractor, truck and motorcycle had been seized.

Police said the family members were alerted about the accident who were yet to reach Gurugram for further legal formalities, including registering an FIR and carrying out autopsies.