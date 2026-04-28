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Two minors held for killing man with stones after clash in Gurugram

Unidentified victim found on pavement; CCTV led police to teens who allegedly attacked after abuse, sent to juvenile home under BNS charges.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 09:49 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were apprehended on Monday for allegedly killing an unidentified man by bludgeoning him with stones following a verbal altercation in Farrukhnagar’s Fazilpur Mor, police said.

Victim yet to be identified; police say altercation after abuse led to attack, CCTV helped trace accused, sent to juvenile justice board. (File photo)

The deceased, estimated to be between 40 and 45 years old, is yet to be identified, police added.

According to police, the incident came to light early Sunday morning when a security guard spotted the man’s body lying in a pool of blood on a pavement in front of a shop between 3.30am and 4am. The guard alerted the Farrukhnagar police station.

Police said the same guard had earlier seen the man around 1.30am during a patrol round. “At the time, the man was drunk and was hurling abuses. The security guard tried to wake him up but left soon after,” an officer said.

When the guard returned for a subsequent round, he found the man had been murdered, following which police were informed.

 
farrukhnagar murder
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