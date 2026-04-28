Two minors held for killing man with stones after clash in Gurugram

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were apprehended on Monday for allegedly killing an unidentified man by bludgeoning him with stones following a verbal altercation in Farrukhnagar’s Fazilpur Mor, police said.

Victim yet to be identified; police say altercation after abuse led to attack, CCTV helped trace accused, sent to juvenile justice board. (File photo)

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The deceased, estimated to be between 40 and 45 years old, is yet to be identified, police added.

According to police, the incident came to light early Sunday morning when a security guard spotted the man’s body lying in a pool of blood on a pavement in front of a shop between 3.30am and 4am. The guard alerted the Farrukhnagar police station.

Police said the same guard had earlier seen the man around 1.30am during a patrol round. “At the time, the man was drunk and was hurling abuses. The security guard tried to wake him up but left soon after,” an officer said.

When the guard returned for a subsequent round, he found the man had been murdered, following which police were informed.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police and forensic teams reached the spot. “The victim had multiple injuries on his head, and blood-stained tiles, stones and bricks were lying nearby. The body was sent for postmortem,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police and forensic teams reached the spot. “The victim had multiple injuries on his head, and blood-stained tiles, stones and bricks were lying nearby. The body was sent for postmortem,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added that CCTV footage from the area was scanned, leading to the identification and tracing of the two minors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that CCTV footage from the area was scanned, leading to the identification and tracing of the two minors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The boys confessed they went to the spot to buy cigarettes, where they encountered the drunk man who abused them, leading to a verbal altercation. The minors were infuriated and allegedly bludgeoned him to death in a fit of rage before fleeing the spot,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The boys confessed they went to the spot to buy cigarettes, where they encountered the drunk man who abused them, leading to a verbal altercation. The minors were infuriated and allegedly bludgeoned him to death in a fit of rage before fleeing the spot,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the complaint of the security guard, an FIR was registered on Sunday at Farrukhnagar police station under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The minors were produced before the district juvenile justice board and sent to a remand home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the complaint of the security guard, an FIR was registered on Sunday at Farrukhnagar police station under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The minors were produced before the district juvenile justice board and sent to a remand home. {{/usCountry}}

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