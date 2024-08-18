Two new Metro routes to be launched in Gurugram

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has approved two new Metro routes in Gurugram, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. The decision will result in a major push for the expansion of the Metro rail in the city, taking the network to densely populated areas and connecting them with major business districts, they said. A Metro train en route to Millennium City Centre Metro station in Gurugram Sector 29 near Fortis Hospital on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The new Metro routes — Bhondsi village to Gurugram railway station, and Golf Course Extension Road to Sector 5 — were approved on August 6, during the 57th board meeting of HMRTC in Chandigarh, which was chaired by chief secretary TVSN Prasad, officials said.

“HMRTC will soon hire consultants to prepare detailed project reports for the two routes,” a senior corporation official said, on condition of anonymity.

The official said that the first proposed route, from Bhondsi village to Gurugram railway station, will be 17km long and will pass through Vatika Chowk, Subash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Sadar Bazar, and Gurugram bus stand. This route, the officer said, will primarily be along Sohna Road and will connect with the proposed Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS line at Rajiv Chowk, as well as with the already approved Metro extension from Millennium City Centre Metro station at the Gurugram railway station.

The second route, meanwhile, is 13km in length and will connect Golf Course Extension Road to Sector 5, with stops at Millennium City Centre Metro station, Signature Tower crossing, Rana Pratap Chowk, and Atul Kataria Chowk. This route will be along the Sheetla Mata Road, the official said.

When asked about the proposed routes, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) adviser (mobility) Yash Sachdeva said that these routes are part of the authority’s proposal to build a large Metro network across the city by 2031.

“These two routes cover the most densely populated areas of the city, along with key business districts. A large number of people will be connected once these routes become operational. The network on these routes will be connected with the RRTS network along the national highway and Gurugram metro extension project which is underway,” he said.

Last year, the Haryana government formed the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), a special purpose vehicle to execute the 28.5km Metro extension project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber Hub, which will bring a large part of the city under the Metro network. A senior GMRL official said that the work on geo-technical survey of the route has been almost completed and they are now in the process of hiring a design and general consultant to execute the project.