Gurugram Metro: Palam Vihar to Dwarka phase likely to take off soon

Gurugram: According to HMRTC officials, the spur or metro extension connecting Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar and Dwarka Sector 21 station will be 8.4 km long, of which 5 km will be from Palam Vihar to Sector 111 in Gurugram and the remaining 3.4 km will be in Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

In tandem with the work on the Gurugram metro extension project, the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has also begun working on plans to finalise the alignment of the Palam Vihar to Dwarka metro extension project, senior officials aware of the matter said. The much-delayed metro project to connect Palam Vihar in Gurugram to Dwarka’s Sector 21 will have an interchange with the Gurugram Metro corridor at the Palam Vihar station, an interchange at the IECC station of the Airport Express and another one at the Dwarka metro station of Sector 21.

According to senior officials, though the entire alignment of the project has been finalised, discussions are on between stakeholders to finalise the location of the last metro station on this spur.

It is also being worked out whether this station should be built close to the Bijwasan railway station or the interstate bus terminal in Dwarka. Once this location is closed, senior officials said that the alignment of this ₹1,687 crore project will be finalised and the project will be sent for approval to the Union government.

The metro project to connect Palam Vihar in Gurugram to Sector 21 in Dwarka was approved by the Haryana government in October 2022. This metro spur will cost an estimated ₹1,687 crore and Haryana will have to bear ₹1,541 crore of the total cost, according to state government officials.

“A discussion is being held to finalise this metro project as well. It is being deliberated whether the last station prior to the interchange station at Dwarka should be located near the interstate bus terminal or the Bijwasan railway station. The comfort of the passengers and whether they prefer the train or the bus will be critical to this decision. Once the alignment is finalised, the project is likely to get fast-tracked and sent for approval to the Union government. Either the HMRTC or GMRL will execute this project but the call has to be taken by the state government,” said a senior government official, who is aware of the matter.

The official further said that the finalisation of the alignment may take some time but the matter is being taken up at the highest level.

According to HMRTC officials, the spur or metro extension connecting Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar and Dwarka Sector 21 station will be 8.4 km long, of which 5 km will be from Palam Vihar to Sector 111 in Gurugram and the remaining 3.4 km will be in Delhi. This corridor will have seven Metro stations, with an interchange proposed at Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar to allow connectivity with the main Gurugram Metro line proposed from Huda City Centre to Cyber City via Old Gurugram and Palam Vihar.

According to the detailed project report, the Metro stations of this spur have been proposed at Chauma village, Sector 110-A, Sector 111, Sector 28 in Dwarka, IECC and finally at Dwarka Sector 21. All the stations will be elevated ones.

This metro phase will connect with the Gurugram metro extension project at Palam Vihar and allow passengers to commute between Gurugram and Delhi seamlessly.

Hindustan Times had reached out to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), but the agency did not comment on the development.