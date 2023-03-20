Gurugram: Two suspects were arrested from Mahavir Chowk on Sunday night for allegedly trying to smuggle more than 14 kilograms of marijuana, Gurugram police said on Monday. Two suspects held with 14kg marijuana in Gurugram

Investigators said both the suspects were carrying two backpacks and were overpowered after a chase by a crime branch team from Manesar. They said the contraband was recovered from their backpacks.

As per police, the suspects have been identified as Prakash Kumar and Pushpendra alias Kalu and both hail from Babra in Jhajjar.

Investigators said the duo had travelled to Andhra Pradesh to procure the contraband and were returning to Jhajjar. They said that before reaching Jhajjar, they were scheduled to deliver a part of the contraband to a person in Gurugram.

On a complaint lodged by Manesar crime branch assistant sub-inspector Ajit, an FIR against the duo was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sector 14 police station on Sunday night, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said further investigations are underway.