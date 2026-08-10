Two-wheeler accidents: 3 killed, 1 injured in two Gurugram crashes

Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a scooter carrying three people crashed into a stationary truck on the Dwarka Expressway near BPTP Society around 8pm on Saturday, police said. The truck was allegedly parked on the flyover without road-safety equipment or warning signs, they added.

The scooter collided with the unattended truck near BPTP Society around 8pm on Saturday. (HT)

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The victims were identified as Lakshya Gehlot, a resident of Kakrola in Delhi, and Nidhi, a resident of Vikas Nagar in west Delhi, officers added. Ankita Kumari, a resident of Kotla Vihar in New Delhi, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Palam Vihar, police said.

According to a complaint filed by an eyewitness, the three were travelling ahead of him when their scooter hit the stationary truck. All three fell and sustained serious injuries. Passers-by took the two women to a private hospital in Palam Vihar, while Lakshya was taken to another private hospital in Sector 100. He was declared dead during treatment, while Nidhi also died of her injuries, police said. The ages of the victims were not confirmed at the time of publication.

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{{^usCountry}} A police team found the scooter and truck at the spot after receiving information about the accident. The unattended truck was later moved to the police post’s premises with the help of a private crane. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team found the scooter and truck at the spot after receiving information about the accident. The unattended truck was later moved to the police post’s premises with the help of a private crane. {{/usCountry}}

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Police registered an FIR under Sections 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 125(B) (act endangering life or personal safety) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the truck driver at Dhankot Chowki.

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In another accident, 25-year-old Abhishek, a resident of Nuh district, died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car near the Hyatt Hotel on a service road in Gurugram around 1.15am on Sunday, police said. He was returning home after his night shift at a company in Manesar.

Passers-by took Abhishek to Civil Hospital, Sector 10A. He was referred to a private hospital in Sector 90, where he died during treatment. On his father’s complaint, police registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS at Kherki Daula police station against the unidentified driver. Police have identified the car and are investigating.