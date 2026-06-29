UP woman arrested for morphed photos targeting rape complainant

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account in the name of a relative and uploading her morphed and obscene photographs to defame her, police said on Sunday.

Police said the rape case remains under investigation and no concrete evidence has been found so far during the probe. (File photo)

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Police said the accused, from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Saturday after she appeared for questioning at Cybercrime police station (South).

Police said the victim, 32-year-old from Gurugram’s Bhondsi, had filed a rape case against the accused’s 26-year-old husband at Gurugram Sadar police station in December last year. He was arrested and released on bail on May 16.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer, said soon after his release, the accused created a fake Instagram profile with posts showing the complainant involved in flesh trade and human trafficking. The account has been taken down, police added.

Investigators said the accused confessed that she created the fake profile to take revenge as she believed her husband was falsely implicated.

“The complainant filed a complaint at Cybercrime police station (South) on May 22. A case was registered against an unidentified person under Section 66D of the Information-Technology Act,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigation revealed that the mobile number used to create the profile was of a woman in Auraiya who was a relative of the complainant. “Police also found a court affidavit related to the rape case in the complainant’s phone,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigation revealed that the mobile number used to create the profile was of a woman in Auraiya who was a relative of the complainant. “Police also found a court affidavit related to the rape case in the complainant’s phone,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

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So far, investigation into the rape case has not found any concrete evidence, police said, adding that the rape case is still under investigation.