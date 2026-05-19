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Wanted murder accused arrested after shootout with Faridabad police team

Police said the suspect allegedly opened fire at officers during vehicle checking in Bhupani early Monday.

Published on: May 19, 2026 08:11 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A wanted criminal accused in a murder case was arrested after a shootout with the crime branch team at Bhupani in Faridabad early Monday, police said.

An assistant sub-inspector survived after a bullet struck his bullet-proof jacket during the encounter. (File photo)

Police said the suspect, a resident of Molarband in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area, had been absconding since April 10 after allegedly stabbing 25-year-old Sachin Mehra to death outside a hotel in Sector-37.

According to police, the suspect allegedly killed Sachin over his friendship with a woman with whom the accused wanted to be friends.

ACP (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said police received a tip-off regarding the suspect’s movement on the master road in Bhupani, following which vehicle checking was initiated. “The crime branch team spotted a suspect approaching on a motorcycle and waved him to slow down when he suddenly opened fire three rounds targeting the cops,” he said.

Dahiya said two bullets struck a police vehicle while another hit assistant sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar, who survived because he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket. “Cops also retaliated after a warning to stop fleeing and surrender. However, the suspect didn’t listen when he was shot in the right leg, after which he was overpowered and sent to the Badshah Khan civil hospital for treatment,” he said, adding that the suspect would be formally arrested after being declared fit by doctors.

 
crime branch faridabad murder case shootout
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