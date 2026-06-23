Waterlogging hotspot in Gurugram rise to 57; SPR, Iffco Chowk among worst hit

The district traffic police have identified 14 new waterlogging points following rainfall over the past six weeks, taking the total number of such locations identified since 2025 to 57, officials said on Monday. Among them are 18 high-traffic stretches and intersections prone to severe congestion during the monsoon.

Earlier this month, the traffic police directed civic agencies to implement flood mitigation and drainage improvement measures before the rainy season. (HT Archive)

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Earlier this month, the traffic police directed civic agencies to implement flood mitigation and drainage improvement measures before the rainy season. The identified locations include six points on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), five near Iffco Chowk, four on Golf Course Road, and two each on Mata Road, Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) and Vikas Marg.

According to the list finalised by the traffic police, recurring waterlogging affects Baliawas, Bhandwari and Caterpuri villages, while one underpass at Dhanwapur, two flyovers near Rajiv Chowk and Daultabad witness congestion after rainfall.

“Public transportation hubs such as Manesar’s bus stand also have their roads choked during heavy downpours. At least three points on SPR near Vatika, Tulip Chowks, and New Whiteland building are barely a few hundred metres away,” said a senior traffic police official, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said waterlogging also persists along service lanes of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Delhi-Alwar Road, Sohna Road and the Hero Honda Chowk to Rajiv Chowk stretch. An action plan prepared by civic agencies was reviewed by the Commissioner of Police last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said waterlogging also persists along service lanes of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Delhi-Alwar Road, Sohna Road and the Hero Honda Chowk to Rajiv Chowk stretch. An action plan prepared by civic agencies was reviewed by the Commissioner of Police last week. {{/usCountry}}

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The hotspot list also includes areas around four educational institutions and six commercial establishments. Recommended measures include pothole repairs, recarpeting, desilting and drain connectivity. Traffic police are also planning parking alternatives near Sikanderpur Metro Station, barricading cuts, synchronised signals and a mock drill.

“A mock drill is planned in the coming days... Civic bodies must ensure drain connectivity issues are fully resolved ahead of the monsoon season,” said Satya Pal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (traffic headquarters and highways).