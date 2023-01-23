Woman assaulted for objecting to loud music in Ggm apartment

Gurugram A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and her husband after barging inside their apartment in a condominium in Sector 81, Gurugram police said on Sunday.

Police said the woman had complained against him to security guards and the residents’ welfare association (RWA) for playing loud music.

According to investigators, the suspect Aman Yadav (40), was arrested from his apartment on Saturday night. They said that he resides above the woman’s apartment in the condominium.

Police said that besides assaulting the couple, Yadav also snatched the woman’s mobile phone in a fit of rage.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place at about 2.15am on January 14 when Yadav was playing loud music in his apartment.

“The security guards went to Yadav’s apartment and asked him to turn the volume down. Later, he and his seven friends, including four women, went to the victim’s apartment and assaulted her. He also abused and threatened her with dire consequences. Before leaving, he snatched her phone too,” the police officer said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that Yadav was forwarded to judicial custody after being produced before a city court on Sunday.

On the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force intending to outrage woman’s modesty) and 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on January 14, police added.