Woman dies after being hit by car driven by learner

A 26-year-old woman was killed after a novice car driver allegedly hit her in Farrukhnagar in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Locals took the injured woman to a civil hospital in Sector 10 where she died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased, identified as Nisha Rani, was walking towards her house in Farrukhnagar’s Dhanawas village around 4pm when the incident took place. The homemaker was hit by the speeding vehicle — driven by one of her neighbours, identified as Somdut Prasad, who was learning to drive on the same stretch — from behind.

The woman’s brother-in-law Sunil Kumar, who is one of the eyewitnesses in the case, said “the driver lost control over the wheels and hit her. “She suffered severe injuries all over her body and bled profusely from nose and ears. She died within a few minutes of reaching the hospital,” Kumar said.

Farrukhnagar station house officer (SHO) Suresh Kumar said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested in two hours following the accident. “Prasad, a native of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, has been living in a rented accommodation in the village for the last two years. He works in a private company,” he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) was registered at Farrukhnagar police station against Prasad.

In another such accident, a man was killed after a bus ran over him near Bilaspur flyover on Tuesday. The deceased was returning from a job interview when the accident took place, said police.